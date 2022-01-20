Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sneak Peak of The Kardashian's Upcoming Reality Series

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her Laptop, while she was playing an episode of her upcoming reality tv series.

In the snap, a sandy image of footsteps with watermarks that says 'TEMP' and 'PROPERTY OF HULU.’, she wrote: @Kardashianhulu.

Earlier this month Hulu got Kardashian-Jenner fans excited by releasing a teaser for the family's upcoming reality series.

The teaser shows all six ladies in high heels wearing high-end fashion, and in between shots, was written 'When the countdown to the New Year ends' and 'The countdown to the new show begins.'

Kim, Khloe and Kris accepted a People's Choice Award for Best Reality Series earlier this month and opened up about the new show then.

The new show, which is titled The Kardashians, features Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall.

