Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump

ALBAWABA - Kourtney Kardashian is a proud pregnant beauty.

TV personality Kourtney Kardashian recently announced she is expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker at the age of 44.

Kardashian, who already shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick shared with her followers updates on her growing baby bump.

aThe Poosh founder wore a pink bikini and took some snaps with her best friend, TikToker Addison Rae, who also wore the same pink bikini.

Kardashian made the surprise public announcement that she is expecting while her husband Travis Barker performed on stage in LA with his band, Blink 182.

She surprised everyone with a huge sign she held that read: "Travis I'm pregnant"

Kardashian's announcement was filmed on video that is now viral on social media, and the Poosh founder can be seen jumping up and down from excitement as she stood around the crowd.

The reality star and the drummer have publicly documented their IVF journey with the world, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said: " "We are officially done with IVF, We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

The TV personality also shared: "I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis," she said. "Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding."