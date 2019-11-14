Kristen Bell Wears a Coat by Dubai-Based Label Bouguessa

Kristen Bell is currently in the midst of a whirlwind promotion tour for her forthcoming film, “Frozen 2,” and has been serving look after look while doing so.

On Tuesday, the US actress was all smiles while she was out and about in New York for her press rounds wearing not one, but three chic ensembles. Among them was a two-tone coat from Dubai-based Algerian designer Bouguessa.





Bell began her jam-packed day with an appearance at “Good Morning America” and for the occasion wore a bold, half-baby-blue-half-plum jacket that was plucked from the label’s Fall 2020 winter collection. She accessorized the outerwear, which has also been sported by reality star Kourtney Kardashian in recent weeks, with knee-length, crocodile-skin boots and oversized sunglasses.

The 39-year-old then switched into a burgundy trench coat paired with a coordinating sweater and stiletto boots. Meanwhile, the Broadway star was photographed sauntering out of “Good Morning America” (GMA)wearing a head-to-toe maroon look and a lilac coat slung over her shoulders.

During her appearance at GMA with co-star Idina Menzel, Bell and her on-screen sister shared some details about the hotly-anticipated “Frozen 2.” The actresses, who play Anna and Elsa in the cult Disney film, revealed that they felt they were in “really good hands” for the Disney’s first-ever musical sequel.

Bell also spoke about a new show she is producing and hosting for Disney+. Entitled “Encore!”, the new series will invite former High School Musical castmates to perform their original musical in just six days.

“It’s incredible, and I will say I’ve been proud of a lot of work I’ve done — I don’t know that I’ve done anything that makes me this proud,” Bell said, adding that it’s, “so heartfelt.”

Meanwhile, Bouguessa, which was founded by Faiza Bouguessa, is known for its modern abayas and stylish overlays. The Dubai-based label has found fans in many A-list celebrities, including Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor. And who can forget the emerald, velvet robe Beyonce donned back in 2017?

Born and raised in France to Algerian parents, the designer initially moved to Dubai as a flight attendant for Emirates before transforming her passion for fashion design from a hobby and to a full-fledged career. Having learnt to sew and knit from her seamstress grandmother at a young age, Bouguessa lent her skills to numerous internships at fashion houses before launching her eponymous ready-to-wear label in 2014.