Kristin Cavallari Announces That her Kids Are the Best Thing in her Life

Kristin Cavallari says her children are the “best things that ever happened” to her.

The ‘Very Cavallari’ star has sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, six, as well as five-year-old daughter Saylor with her estranged husband Jay Cutler, and has said she wouldn’t change her brood for the world in a glowing social media post.

Kristin gushed over her kids as she marked Thanksgiving on Thursday (26.11.20), as she said she’s “most thankful” for her family.

She wrote: “Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all! (sic)”

This year will be the first Thanksgiving for Kristin’s family since her split from Jay, 37, in April this year, after 10 years together.



Announcing their split at the time, Kristin wrote on social media: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)”

However, it was later reported the 33-year-old star had been “blindsided” by the divorce.

A source said: "She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger.”

In Jay’s divorce filing, he stated he was the "available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children", despite reportedly having previously agreed to equal care of their brood, and so Kristen was further "caught off guard".

The source added: "His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly. She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children."