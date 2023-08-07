  1. Home
Kuwait bans horror movie "Tuck ME In", featuring a transgender actor

Published August 7th, 2023 - 08:34 GMT
Across all Gulf countries, homosexuality is criminalized, and they strictly penalize any form of promotion or representation of LGBTQ+ themes in movies or media.

ALBAWABA- Kuwait has recently enforced a ban on the horror film "Tuck Me In," featuring a transgender actor, preventing its screening in local cinemas. As of now, the exact reasons behind the ban remain undisclosed. 

The movie, which stars Australian transgender actor Zoe Terakes, is still being shown in neighboring Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This move by Kuwait adds to a series of actions taken by Gulf countries to ban films with LGBTQ+ content. 

Notably, the latest Spider-Man film faced a similar fate due to its portrayal of supportive views toward transgender individuals.

Across all Gulf countries, homosexuality is criminalized, and they strictly penalize any form of promotion or representation of LGBTQ+ themes in movies or media.

