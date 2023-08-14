Kuwait holds Barbie play after the movie was banned

ALBAWABA - Kuwait is holding a Barbie play after the movie was banned.

Kuwait announced that it will be banning Barbie from airing due to saying that the film promotes “ideas and beliefs that are alien to the Kuwaiti society and public order.

And now, the ticketing platform in Kuwait (Eventat) announced the release of a new "Barbie" play so the audience can enjoy the story of the iconic Barbie doll despite the movie getting banned.

The play, titled Barbie will take place at Kuwait Backstage located in Jabriya, Kuwait, the play will be prepared by Backstage Group, created and directed by Mohamed El Hemaly.

The Barbie play will start on August 20 and will last for ten continuous days.

This comes after Algeria decided to ban the Barbie movie for promoting unacceptable behaviors, distorted society values, and promoting homosexuality.

The Culture Minister of Lebanon Mohammad Mortada asked the Lebanese interior ministry to ban the movie for promoting homosexuality and transsexuality, Mortada also claimed that the Warner Bros. movie supports rejecting a father’s guardianship, undermines and ridicules the role of the mother, and questions the necessity of marriage and having a family."

The film was due to be screened in Lebanon’s cinemas on August 31.