Kuwaiti Social Media Star Talal Sam Arrested for Inciting Children To Commit Suicide.. Watch

Suicide pranks are not a joke.. especially when it comes to children!

Security authorities in Kuwait have arrested social media star Talal Mahmoud Al-Samdan, known as Talal Sam.

The Kuwaiti social media star have been accused of inciting children to commit suicide.

Talal Sam has posted a video where he throws his mobile phone from up stairs as if he was going to throw himself.

Before doing the prank, Talal said: "Kids, are you ready?", then he goes down to pick it up.

النيابة العامة حاليا تحقق مع #طلال_سام بتهمة تحريض الاطفال على الانتحار عبر تصويره مشاهداً لهم بذلك



الله يعينه، وما كان له داعي هالمقطع. pic.twitter.com/kz3VX3rCQQ — عبدالعزيز اليحيى (@azizalyahya_) March 12, 2021

After the video went viral and social media and followers commented that it is a clear incitement to suicide, security authorities in Kuwait arrested Talal Sam for investigation.

Despite the fierce campaign launched against Talal, a large number of followers came to his defense, considering that the video did not contain any hint of suicide incitement, adding that there is a systematic campaign against him due to his great popularity.

One Twitter user named Abdelaziz said that there's a woman, Abrar Al-Tamimi, was one of the first people to attack Talal as she claims that she is worried about her children, but in the past she was arrested because she was violent with her daughters.

المتهم طلال محمود السمدان المعروف ب #طلال_سام تم حجزه بعد ٢٠ ساعه تحقيق بتهمة تحريض الاطفال على الانتحار



المشكلة ان البنت اللي بالفيديو اللي قاعد تنصحه بعدم تحريض الاطفال على الانتحار هي ابرار تميمي وهي من تم حبسها بسبب تعنيف لاطفالها!



اخواني بالداخلية شالسالفة؟! pic.twitter.com/e0eDgKMrLo — عبدالعزيز اليحيى (@azizalyahya_) March 12, 2021

The well-known fashionista Bibi Abdel Mohsen also defended Talal Sam and wrote: "No one has incited anyone against anything, even if I have children, he [Talal] will be the only celebrity I would allow my children to follow."

Do you think that Talal Sam's video exposes children to danger and suicide?