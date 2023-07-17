Kylie and Jordyn reunite amid cheating scandal

ALBAWABA - Ex-BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner gives her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods a second chance after big public feud 4 years ago after the infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Jenner and Woods were spotted out having dinner Together on Saturday in Los Angeles where the duo appeared in a good mood and no feud or anger can be seen.

Woods flashed a big smile as she headed inside the sushi restaurant with the mom of two.

The pair's outing is highly unexpected after their friendship broke by the cheating scandal that blew up social media.

In 2019, Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Woods revealed she kissed the athlete, and that kiss led Kardashian and Thompson to split up.

After the cheating scandal, Kylie stood by her sister Khloe's side and ended her friendship with Woods to put her family first.

Now, Jenner seemed like she decided to give Woods a second chance.