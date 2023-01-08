Kylie, Travis break up again

ALBAWABA - Rapper Travis Scott and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner allegedly ended their romance again, less than a year after welcoming their second newborn son.

According to Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are over. The pair are known for their on-and-off relationship. But they somehow manage to always stay friends and are wonderful co-parents to their 11-month old son, whose name is yet to be revealed. The couple also has a daughter, Stormi, 4.

An insider shared: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."

"This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again, off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents," according to the insider.

However, neither Scott nor Jenner responded to news reports on their breakup, or confirmed it.

By Alexandra Abumuhor