Kylie Jenner is All About The Christmas Spirit

But on Sunday, Kylie Jenner was focused on the festive season ahead. 'Happy Dec. 1, I'm in full xmas mode,' she wrote on a video posted to Instagram in which she showed off a bunch of Christmas decorations as well as cinnamon buns in the oven.





The 22-year-old single mother showed a close-up of tiny marshmallows floating in a Santa mug filled with hot chocolate.

She included an ornamental 'snow-covered' tree on a shelf next to a wooden Advent calendar and lit candle.

The reality star also had a pair of Santa Claus tea towels hung in front of the oven.

​

​

According to witnesses who saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan at the Palm Springs casino, Kylie and Travis were 'flirty' with one another and on extremely 'good terms'.

The exes, who never married, share daughter Stormi, who will turn two in February.

They announced their split in October and vowed to continue co-parenting their daughter.

Kylie's grandmother Esther Jenner, 93, recently dished to The Sun Online about why she thinks Kylie's relationship with the Astroworld rapper ultimately fell apart.

The Idaho resident said she keeps in touch with her youngest granddaughter via FaceTime and Facebook.

'I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] 'We’re both going to be good parents to her' like in defense almost,' Esther explained.

'Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work!'