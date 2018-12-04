Kylie Jenner And Tavis Scott Engaged?

A proposal certainly wouldn't be a shocking (Source: kyliejenner / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

Is Kylie Jenner engaged?

The reality star, 21, once again fueled speculation she accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Travis Scott by posting a loved-up photo along with a diamond ring emoji.

The mysterious photo was posted to her Instagram stories on Monday afternoon, and came with no other explanation as to the status of their relationship.

Did she say yes? Kylie Jenner sparked engagement speculation on Monday after posting a snap of herself posing with Travis Scott and a diamond ring emoji

A proposal certainly wouldn't be a shocking move for the young couple, who already share 10-month-old daughter Stormi together.

But Monday's post isn't the first time Kylie has gotten people talking about the status of their relationship.

In October Kylie sparked marriage rumors after calling Travis 'hubby' after he gave her an elaborate display of pink and white roses.

'Hubby?? Married & we don't know it yet ?!?!?' one user wrote in the comments section.

Roses are red: A month later the couple sparked engagement rumors once again after Kylie arrived home to an over-the-top display of roses from Travis

Another fan stressed their opinion, noting how the rapper has often referred to the TV personality as his wife: 'He calls her wifey, I think they're already married just saying.'

A month later the couple sparked engagement rumors once again after Kylie arrived home to an over-the-top display of roses from Travis.

Fans initially believed the display was part of an elaborate proposal set-up, but TMZ sources nixed engagement speculation by assuring the site the roses were actually to celebrate her new Ulta partnership.

Not long after the rose display, the star was seen wearing a diamond encrusted ring on her left finger.

According to a recent Radar report, the couple are already engaged to wed.

An insider told the media outlet that Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, is orchestrating the big announcement to 'ensure maximum ratings and headlines.'

And eyewitnesses claim that the Life Of Kylie star picked out her engagement ring at Polacheck's Jewelers weeks ago.