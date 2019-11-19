Kylie Jenner Cashes in 51% Stake in Beauty Company for $600million and Still Owns the Other 49%

Kylie Jenner has become a bona fide billionaire at the tender age of 22 after selling the majority stake in her cosmetics brand for $600 million.





Beauty product giant Coty Inc. announced on Monday it was buying a 51 percent stake in Jenner's make-up and skincare empire.

The 22-year-old reality-star-turned-beauty-mogul will still solely own the other 49 percent stake. The sale gives Jenner's company a new valuation of $1.2 billion.

Jenner was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes earlier this year with an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Jenner, who is the youngest and richest of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, started her make up line in 2015 by selling $29 lipstick kits.

The kits sold out within minutes of launching - an early sign of the power of her now 270 million-plus social media following.

Jenner's products were only sold online when it was first launched but last year the brand struck a deal to sell its goods in 1,100 Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. She expanded her empire earlier this year with Kylie Skin - a line of moisturizers, under eye creams and facial scrubs.

Jenner brought in sales of an estimated $360 million last year, according to Forbes.

Her billionaire title - and subsequent Forbes cover story - prompted outrage at the time with some critics arguing she wasn't self-made because she was born into wealth and fame.