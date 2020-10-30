Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Halloween Night Out

Kylie Jenner channelled her inner superhero in a skintight red catsuit as she and her pals dressed up as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a Halloween night out.

The make-up mogul, 23, opted to dress up in the scarlet ensemble complete with a matching wig and goggles as she shared a glimpse of her incredible look on Instagram.

Known for throwing herself into the Halloween spirit, Kylie ensured her latest Halloween look was one to remember as she and her pals dressed up in the colourful costumes famously worn by the teen heroes.

Sharing a group snap of her pals' looks, Kylie captioned her post: 'go go power rangers.'

To debut their group costume, Kylie and her crew loosely reenacted the opening credits of the beloved children's television series by strutting around in their matching looks.

Each person seductively walked towards the camera dressed from head-to-toe as their assigned Power Ranger.

Later Kylie shared another video of her pals' looks as they posed together in the car park, flaunting their figures in the skintight ensembles.

Kylie's main squeeze Stassie Karanikolaou put on a jaw-dropping display as the pink Ranger, while Kylie's former assistant Victoria perfectly channelled the Blue Power Ranger.

Her pal Sofia Villarroel stunned as the Yellow Power Ranger, while Kylie's male friend turned heads as the Black Power Ranger.

There was also another friend, who was not tagged on Kylie's Instagram posts, that showcased her gorgeous Green Power Ranger look for the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder covered up her shoulder-length strands with a lengthy red wig and she rocked a full face of red carpet ready makeup.

Her costume highlighted her enviably toned midsection by rocking a cropped long-sleeve top and a pair of low-rise spandex pants.

She secured her character's signature belt, which doubled as a garter belt, around her bare waist, which only added to her natural hourglass shape.

The legs of her tight pants disappeared into her boots which were most white but featured red diamond-shaped accents around the cuff.

To elevate the look, Kylie slipped on a pair of futuristic looking sunglasses and a face shield.

Before loading all of her pals into her chauffeured SUV, Jenner made sure to show off her look to her 199million followers on Instagram.

She gracefully whipped out pose after pose and even made sure to give her fans a peek at her famous behind.

Once enough selfies and group photos were snapped, the entire group headed to an undisclosed nightclub.

Once inside, Kylie handed her phone camera over to one of her friends, who graciously filmed all of the Power Rangers at their designated party booth.

Kylie took off her sunglasses for the clip, which allowed fans to get a look at her stunning makeup application.

The rest of the group followed suit as they attempted to strike their most seductive pose for the camera.