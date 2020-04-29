Kylie Jenner Deletes Instagram Post After Embarrassing Photoshop Fail

The 22-year-old deleted the image 20 minutes after posting, but it seems that Internet sleuths had already captured the receipts.

Kylie posted a series of shots with the caption 'Taco Tuesday' at her new Holmby Hills mansion, and while some comments asked where the food was, others took note of the strange alterations that had been made to the image.

""Kylie is a master at Facetune and photoshop," one fan wrote, while another confused user said: "I'm trying to work out what she was even editing."

The reality star has been extremely active on social media while under lockdown. Though having moved between properties in the last few weeks, she has also faced criticism.

In fact, several have taken to Twitter to call them out for flouting social distancing rules, accusing them of treating the rules like they don't apply to them.

Governor Newsom of California has encouraged residents to stay home and isolate — which means not meeting up with friends and limiting contact with people outside of one's household.

'Kylie didn’t even try to learn the dance also did they forget about social distancing??? [I guess] it doesn’t apply if ur a billionaire,' wrote one.

'So everyone’s talking about kylie jenner making tik toks but not the fact that she just broke the rules of lockdown and randomly let her friend come into her house? great influence,' said another, referencing the fact that Kylie herself has encouraged fans to stay home.

'I love how social distancing doesn't apply to celebrities,' said another.

This is the second time recently that Kylie has been criticized for this.

On April 19, photos emerged of Kylie getting out of a car at her pal Stassie's house, wearing tie-dye sweats and shockingly little makeup.

At the time, many were fixated on what Kylie looked like weeks into quarantine, but others called her out for ignoring social distancing rules then, too.

'Honestly perplexed by Kylie Jenner going to hangout with Stassie, while encouraging her followers to stay home, self isolate, and social distance,' wrote one.

'It would be one thing if she was a typical 22 year old but she has a baby girl at home. Thats just irresponsible & she was barefoot??'