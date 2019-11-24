Kylie Jenner Gets Cozy With Her Daughter Stormi

If there's one thing she loves more than her billion-dollar business, it's her daughter.

And on Saturday, Kylie Jenner enjoyed a cozy night in with one-year-old Stormi Webster.





The young mom took to Instagram to document her time with her toddler.

In her Instagram Stories clip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 22, star sweetly rubbed her little one as she rested next to her.

'She makes me lay in here with her,' wrote Kylie on the clip.

'Hi baby...You love me?' asked the Kylie Cosmetics owner.

'Ya,' answered a very cute Stormi.

In another clip filmed in her theater, Kylie admitted that she had to get rid of the candy that was inside.

The star said that it was because of her little one that she had to dump the sweet treats.

Kylie shares Stormi with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The lip kit mogul reportedly broke up with her baby's father earlier this fall.

Kylie and Travis were dating since April 2017.

Within a few weeks of their meeting, Kylie was allegedly pregnant with the couple's first child.

The young mom did not announce her pregnancy until three days after her baby was born, via a Youtube video.

