Kylie Jenner Gifts Stormi a Mini House This Christmas

The daughter of Kylie Jenner was gifted a massive adult-sized playhouse by grandma Kris Jenner on Monday, as seen on the makeup guru's YouTube channel.

And while Stormi was surprised, Kris was crying through her shades and Kylie got teary and nostalgic, the 64-year-old revealed this was only one of the Christmas gifts to come.

'I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age,' Kylie shared for her fans.

The white two-story home had a 'welcome friends' sign on the top - leaving the makeup mogul feeling very nostalgic.

'Not the 'Welcome Friends.' This makes me want to cry. This makes me want to cry,' she said.

And the surprises weren't over - with Kris managing to buy back all of Kylie's original playhouse furniture from its new owner for Stormi.

'I called the lady at the old house and I bought her all new furniture and she gave me all of this and we had it all redone.'

Kris then broke down into tears, while wearing her pyjamas and a pair of sunglasses.

'This just reminds me of when you were a little girl. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.'

The momager then progressed to walk hand-in-hand with her granddaughter to show her her new home.

'And I think Lovey has something for you on Christmas morning that's going to go o there,' she told Stormi while they explored the kitchen situation.

There was even a vanity which Kris said could be used for her makeup with plenty of storage for her Kylie Cosmetics products.

While a little scared at first, Stormi progressed to climb the ladder to see her new balcony.

And it wasn't long before the toddler was screaming out from the balcony and patio, 'This is my house.'

The video concluded with little sweet Stormi calling out for Kris and telling her 'Merry Christmas.' She also used her manners and said 'thank you' for the present.

And while it doesn't look like any of Kris Jenner's other nine grandchildren were gifted with such a grand home, her eldest child, Kourtney Kardashian debuted her much smaller kid's playhouse earlier in the year.

'Hi AD, I'm Kourtney Kardashian, welcome to my kids' playhouse! Come check it out,' she said when she welcomed Architectural Digest into her home.

'Scott [Disick] had showed me a bunch of photos of inspiration and we kind of picked the one that we liked the best and we thought would complimented my house the best,' she explained.

'We even let the kids chime in a bit and give some of their opinions about some of the details. I think they helped pick the wood.'

Kourtney and Scott's playhouse is a 'technology free' zone for their three children.

Kris Jenner is grandma or Lovey as they call her to; Mason Disick, ten, Penelope Disick, seven, North West, six, Reign Disick, five, Saint West, four, Dream Kardashian, three, Chicago West, 23-months, Stormi Webster, 22-months, True Thompson, 20-months and Psalm West, seven-months.