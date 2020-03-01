Kylie Jenner Is the Image of Seduction While on Holiday in the Bahamas

Kylie Jenner has been giving her 164 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her tropical getaway in the Bahamas with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and daughter Stormi.

And the cosmetics mogul dropped more photos of herself striking some seductive poses on Saturday.

In the series of snaps, Jenner, 22, shows off her famous curves in a white sequin mini-dress and tassel-lace heels that strung up along her calves to her knees.

'ya snooze ya lose,' the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the first post that showed her with her finger over her pouty lips.

About an hour-and-a-half later she shared two more pictures of herself in the same outfit that were shot by personal photographer Amber Asaly.

In one of the more racy poses, she leaned over a piece of furniture with her derriere pointed into the air and her eyes closed.

She crouched down near the floor in the other image, as she moved her left hand through her lightened tresses that had some added waves.