Kylie Jenner Looks Beautiful With Natural Make-up

But the 'self-made billionaire' is also enjoying some Kylie time during isolation amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

She showed off a stunning natural makeup look Sunday as she took to her Instagram story after having playtime outside with Stormi and their dogs.

The 22-year-old served face while sporting a Versace robe and posing around to her beau Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's new track The Scotts.

She tagged her brand Kylie Skin, as she showed off her fresh face, writing: 'My skin these days.'

Kylie also included a teary-eyed emoji with one of the videos, captioned: 'Waiting for my daughter to wake up.'

She previously shared a video of Stormi, two, climbing into her lap, writing: 'Oh the patience I've gained from this child.'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used a butterfly filter on her daughter, while squeezing her cheeks.

She also shared a video of the toddler enjoying some fresh air in their sprawling backyard, while sporting some tie-dye StormiWorld merch.

Kylie gave a closer look at Stormi's tie-dye StormiWorld Converse sneakers as they got dressed for the day.

She previously modeled a StormiWorld look of her own, modeling a blue tie-dye t-shirt and white bikeshorts in her mirror.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her daughter have been isolating with Travis, 27, with whom she's reportedly back together.

Kylie also shared a video on Instagram of Stormi licking the bed sheets.

'Stormi,' Kylie said as she continued licking them.

She also shared clips of Stormi playing and a gorgeous sunset.

Kylie recently dropped $36.5million on a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

