Kylie jenner Looks Sexy in Tight Sparkly Jumpsuit Following Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly 'fell out of love.'

The billionaire, 22, reportedly broke things off with the rapper, 28, weeks ago following the end of a 'long honeymoon phase full of love, touring, vacations and raising their one-year-old daughter Stormi.'





And following their split, the make-up mogul showed her former beau what he was missing in a smoldering Instagram snap she posted on Wednesday, just hours after she was pictured at her ex Tyga's recording studio.

According to TMZ, things began slowing down for the former flames when Travis' Astroworld tour wrapped up and when the pair returned from Kylie's Italian birthday extravaganza last month.

Claiming that things 'felt different between them', a source told the publication they 'tried to make things work for a while' with Kylie even accompanying Travis to his Look Mom I Can Fly - however, they were unable to get things back on track.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Kylie and Travis for further comment.

Meanwhile, the lip kit mogul showed off her curves in a form-fitting sparkly orange jumpsuit in a sizzling Instagram snap, accessorizing with a $5,695 Judith Leiber novelty purse made to look like $10,000 in a stack of sparkling bills.

​

​

Kylie's long-sleeved orange one-piece boasted eye-catching sparkles all over and showcased her killer curves to perfection, while she boosted her frame with a pair of stylish perspex heels.

The make-up maven wore an expertly applied coat of make-up including a sultry matte smokey-eye with an elegant flick of black eye-liner and covered her plump pout with a slick of mauve lipstick.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister styled her raven tresses in voluminous waves and wore it in a loose flowing style, while running a manicured hand through her unruly mane.

Kylie struck up her romance with Travis, 29, shortly after her 2017 split from Tyga, who she is believed to have remained on friendly terms with since they broke up.

She was glimpsed at 2am Wednesday morning heading to West Hollywood's Sunset Marquis Hotel - while Tyga was working in the resort's recording studio.

The reality starlet had been partying at the nightclub Delilah with her pals Anastasia 'Stassi' Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine before heading to the hotel.

Kylie's spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

​

​

The two exes recently came face to face with him at a strip club called the Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's club in late August, according to TMZ.

They were at the strip club, which offers private rooms and pole dancing, for Sofia Richie's 21st birthday celebrations.

Kylie and Travis have a one-year-old daughter called Stormi - despite a swirl of rumors, Kylie stayed mum about the pregnancy until after the baby was born.

Tyga himself shares his six-year-old son King Cairo with ex-stripper Blac Chyna, who has a two-year-old daughter called Dream by Kylie's brother Rob.

According to the insider, Kylie and Travis are currently staying in separate houses but are in regular contact for the sake of their daughter.

They added: 'Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi. She would never take that away from him.'

Travis did not accompany Kylie to Justin and Hailey Bieber's second wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Monday.

The reality starlet attended the event with her sister Kendall and mother Kris, as well as friends including Jaden Smith, and showed no sign of heartbreak at the nuptials.

The source revealed: 'Kylie had a glass of champagne in her hand and was dancing with Stormi on the dance floor at one point. Kris was holding her a lot of the night.'

Now Travis has moved some of his belongings out of her home and into his West Hollywood residence, reports The Blast.

The split was reportedly a long time coming, and was a result of the couple growing apart.

Though their relationship may be in limbo now, the pair remain committed to co-parenting their daughter Stormi. The couple have agreed to split 50/50 custody of their child, according to The Blast.

'They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyle,' a source told People.

Although Kylie is a prolific social media user, she hasn't shared any pictures of Travis on her Instagram feed since September 10, when she promoted their racy Playboy magazine cover shoot.

The lip kit mogul began dating the Sicko Mode performer at Coachella in 2017 and within weeks she was pregnant with their now 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster - who they are said to be amicably co-parenting.

The last time the couple were pictured together was at the August 27 premiere of the Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which chronicles the rapper's personal and professional life.

The romance has reportedly been cooling off ever since, yet the insider indicated the relationship wasn't completely over either.

​

Another source told E! News: 'Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.'

Kylie and Travis have certainly weathered their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Just a few months ago, Travis faced allegations he cheated on Kylie. He has since denied the accusations.

In March, their relationship hit headlines when it was reported that Kylie had found evidence that Travis had cheated on her - prompting the rapper to fly back to LA from the East Coast to spend time with her.

Travis postponed his Astroworld concert in Buffalo, New York to 'deal with it', just days after Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, discovered Tristan Thompson, 27, had cheated on her again.

A spokesperson for Travis told ET: 'Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.'

Yet the pair soon made amends, and a month later, as Travis marked his 29th birthday, Kylie even talked about having a second child with him.

'watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday... let's f**k around and have another baby,' she wrote on Instagram.

The couple then appeared stronger than ever over the summer, when they traveled to Italy together for Kylie's 22nd birthday.

Kylie began dating Travis not long after ending a long-term relationship with Tyga, and within weeks, she became pregnant with their daughter.