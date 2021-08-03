Kylie Jenner Poses Topless in Gold Body Paint

Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of her upcoming birthday collection.

The mother of one posted a picture to her Instagram wearing nothing butbikini bottoms and a whole lot of gold body paint.

Jenner will turn 24 on the 10th of August, and the reality star celebrates every year by launching limited edition makeup, and this year she is currently working on her 24th Birthday Collection which is 24K gold.

Kylie just relaunched her brand. Reformulating all her products to be "clean and vegan".

''ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th i can’t wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!!! STAY TUNED '' she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, fans believe that Kylie Jenner might be expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The baby rumors began in late June when Kylie appeared to have not taken a tequila shot during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show.

A week later, the California native was spotted eating sushi with no fish, as she snapped a picture with the vegetarian rolls.

In several photos, Kylie covered her stomach in baggy clothing like hoodies and big tee-shirts.

The 23-year-old has yet to confirm or deny these rumors.

Kylie already has a 3-year-old daughter 'Stormi' with Travis Scott.