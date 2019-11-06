Kylie Jenner Receives a Package of Anastasia Karanikolaou's New Swim Suit Line

Kylie Jenner has a couple reasons to celebrate her Tuesday afternoon.

Fresh off of celebrating her mother Kris Jenner's 64th birthday, she received a loaded PR package full of her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou's new swim suit line with TJ Swim.





The 22-year-old didn't hesitate before stripping down into the barely there bikini and showing off her toned figure in the mirror.

On her story, she shared a photo of her new collection of swimsuits while promoting the line for her new best friend.

Afterwards, she tried on the pink little number before showing off her hard-earned muscles in the mirror.

The collection is limited edition and prices start at $79 per piece.

Her mini fashion show comes after she took her mother Kris for a spin in her custom Bugatti for her birthday.

The ladies then went for a drive in a convertible with the top down, the birthday girl sitting shotgun.

Kris and her daughters then met up for an outdoor lunch, where they sang her Happy Birthday.

There was a table of sweets, including a birthday cake, which was decorated as a California license plate and printed with '2 DIE 4.'

After blowing out her candles, Kris showed off her gift, a beige alligator Hermès Birkin bag.

The birthday girl has received an outpouring of birthday wishes from friends, family and fans on social media.

All six of her celebrity children posted adorable photos with their mom to show their love on her birthday.

Even her ex Caitlyn Jenner made sure to post a photo with Kris, captioned: 'Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you!'

