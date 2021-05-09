Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Maintains Her Hourglass Body

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media on Saturday (08.05.21) to reveal she has turned to working out twice a day to keep her figure.



Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote: "2nd workout starting, let's gooooo! (sic)"



Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she craved bread during her pregnancy.



Revealing she spent most of her time in labour desperate for a specific style of bread sold at restaurant Craig’s, she said: "Fun fact, Craig's in LA has the best bread of all time, specifically this one. This is what I craved my whole labour and it's the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi."



And Kylie also revealed she ate a "magnitude" of food when she was pregnant.



She admitted: "[When I was pregnant] I ate lot of Eggos (waffles) - and if you know me, I hate Eggos, always have. But when I was pregnant, I was like mmm! I ate like three a day. I just ate like a magnitude of food - so much, so much food. And, I was having a girl, and they say when you're having a girl, you crave more, like, sweets vs. salty, and that was true for me. Like, a lot of Krispy Kremes, a lot of sweets. Nothing weird or crazy, but just really sweet things - ice cream, just whatever I wanted."



However, Kylie later admitted she changed her eating habits in order to return to her slender frame.



She said: "Honestly, it's all about diet for me. I'm naturally just a really skinny person...like [sister] Kendall Jenner, but not like Kendall - she's naturally like, model status. But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently. And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want - pizza, pasta, a lot of diary, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that's the trick for me, personally."