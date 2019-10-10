Kylie Jenner Rocks a Neon bikini in New Throwback Snaps

All eyes were on the makeup mogul as she cuddled up to her little one while wearing a neon yellow bikini which left little to the imagination.

'About a year ago with my baby,' the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wrote in her caption. 'Where does the time go..'

​

Kylie wowed, showing off her flat center and full derriere as she lounged with her only child, who is the daughter of Jenner's now-ex Travis Scott. Looking close, one could also catch a glimpse of the tattoo on her hip.

The reality alum traded her usual brunette locks in the photo, instead rocking a short platinum blonde look which was tied into a little bun.

Stormi looked adorable in a little white romper and a straw hat to shade her delicate baby face.

​

Kylie's throwback comes as the star's been dealing with her breakup with longtime beau Travis Scott.

The couple split made news last Tuesday, but they reportedly decided to part ways several weeks before.

While some reports claim the couple simply 'fell out of love,' cheating rumors have also been swirling around the Goosebumps rapper.

Just days after his split with Jenner, 22, was announced, and he was subsequently linked to model Rojean Kar, 27, who goes by the name YungSweetRo on Instagram.

​

Travis - birth name Jacques Webster - tried to silence rumors as he spoke out about the split for the first time last Friday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Sicko Mode chart-topper wrote: 'It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.'

Meanwhile, Kylie appears to be finding comfort in old friends.

The young billionaire has been spotted in close proximity to ex Tyga more than once since she became single.

Though the pair have been seen leaving the same locations around the same time, first last week at the Marquee hotel and again days later at West Hollywood's Hyde Lounge, Kylie dismissed any talk of a reunion.

Taking to Instagram she told fans: 'The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no "2am date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.'

Kylie and Tyga officially dated from 2015 until their spring 2017 split, but many think they're relationship began before the star turned 18.