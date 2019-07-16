Kylie Jenner Shows Off Hourglass Body in Blue Chanel Bikini

And Kylie Jenner certainly reveled in some well-earned time off as she soaked up the sun on a yacht in Turks and Caicos on Monday.





The 21-year-old billionaire set pulses racing in a tiny blue Chanel bikini while posing up a storm for her 140million fans on Instagram as People magazine reported that Kylie and her rapper beau Travis Scott are 'trying' for a second baby.

​

'Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,' an insider said. 'Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.'

Kylie simply sizzled in the matching set as the wind caught her luscious brown hair while she flaunted her killer curves.

Her powder blue triangle top was cinched below her bust in a delicate bow, with straps tied up and around her neck.

She coyly captioned the tropical snap with a fun pun: 'beach you to it.'

​

Stunning: Her powder blue triangle top was cinched below her bust in a delicate bow, with straps tied up and around her neck

Jenner's slender waistline was highlighted by a thick gold chain belly belt, with a pendant resting carefully on her thigh.

She teamed her top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms, with the iconic brand's logo plastered across the front in white lettering.

Her skimpy suit was first modeled by Naomi Campbell in the French luxury house's spring 1994 ready-to-wear collection, and a resale site listed the pieces to be worth approximately $1,690, according to Page Six.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star made sure to give fans a small glimpse into the massive estate she's staying at with her best ladies.

​

Model behavior: Jenner's slender waistline was highlighted by a thick gold chain belly belt, with a pendant resting carefully on her thigh

​

​

'Life with you,' she captioned a photo of little Stormi walking through a courtyard

The mother-of-one brought along all her best girl friends for a luxurious trip to the tropical islands to celebrate the newest range for her Kylie Skin line.

Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer were in on the girls' trip, with ex-best buddy Jordyn Woods noticably absent from the festivities.

She posed completely naked aside from an enormous straw hat while perched by a pond at the villa.

Kylie expanded her beauty brand into the skincare world in May with the launch of six products — face wash, toner, face scrub, serum, moisturizer and eye cream.

She later added a travel bag to the line and a packet of makeup removing wipes, all of which were packaged in a gorgeous millennial pink aesthetic.

​

​

A mood: She posed completely naked aside from an enormous straw hat while perched by a pond at the villa