Kylie Jenner Super Happy to be Pregnant Again

Kylie Jenner is “excited” to welcome her second child.

The 24-year-old reality star is reportedly expecting another baby with Travis Scott – with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi – and sources have said she is “doing well” and can’t wait to welcome her impending arrival.

A source told People magazine: “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand.

“She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It’s cute to see her this excited.”

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported Stormi can't wait to be a big sister.

Another insider said: "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited.

She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute. Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

And Stormi is not the only one who's excited, Kylie's famous family cannot wait to welcome the new baby.



The insider said: "Everyone in the family is so excited, and they all are helping Kylie prep.

She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has.

"Kylie and Travis are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family. They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them.

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom. To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like."