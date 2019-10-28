Kylie Jenner Walks Into The Shower in a Hot Black Leather Dress

But Kylie Jenner, 22, opted to keep her 149 million followers entertained before the action kicked off, by posting snaps of herself posing in an open communal shower – while wearing a black leather Christian Cowan dress.





The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who teamed the button-down number with a pair of Balenciaga ‘Dance Knife’ pumps, flashed a glimpse of her pert posterior as she posed with her back to the camera.

She also posed with one of her shapely legs exposed from the thigh-high split in the gown's skirt as she hammed it up for the camera, later captioning the shots: 'showering you with loooooooks [sic], followed by a string of emojis.

Wearing her raven locks in a long wavy style with a centre-parting, the mother-of-one highlighted her good looks with a rich palette of impeccably-applied makeup.

As the night progressed, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian uploaded footage of herself partying with her friends Sofia Richie, Will.I.Am, and J Balvin.

​

Model Sofia kept things casual in a light turtleneck cropped sweater and a black pair of high-waisted grey trousers.

The pals spent time backstage at J Balvin's show together, where they were seen swigging tequila straight from the bottle before being joined by musician Will.I.Am.

Of course, with the occasion being Halloween, Kylie soon got into the spirit of things just a few short hours later, sharing the result of her efforts on Instagram.

​

​

Stassie portrayed Toxic hitmaker Britney by spotting a ruffled white satin miniskirt teamed with a lace bustier and large collection of silver chains.

To add to the authenticity of the infamous moment, they danced and lip-synched to Madonna's classic Like A Virgin before Kylie went in for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kiss.

Madonna and Britney's kiss at the 2003 MTV VMAs made huge headlines at the time, overshadowing the smooch the Material Girl also shared with fellow performer Christina Aguilera at the show.

Audiences watching at home missed Madonna and Christina's lip-lock as MTV cameras panned away to get a reaction shot of Britney's ex Justin Timberlake.