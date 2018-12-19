Kylie Jenner Wants Another Child

Kylie and Travis want to expand their family (Source: kyliejnner / Instagram )

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to have another child.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, in February, and an insider has said she is keen to "expand" her brood "sooner" rather than later.





A source told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip and want to expand their family.



"There is no question that there want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.



"The entire family loves them together and they support their relationship 100 per cent."



The 21-year-old reality star - who first started dating the 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker, 26, in April 2017, when the pair were spotted getting close at Coachella festival - recently said welcoming her daughter into the world has made 2018 her "best" year yet.



The dark-haired beauty has credited the tot with making the past 12 months "unforgettable".



In an Instagram post - which also thanked her fans for their continued support - Kylie wrote: "just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can't wait for 2019 (sic)"



The lip kit mogul has been a doting mother since her daughter was born 10 months ago, and her best friend Jordyn Woods previously heaped praise on how well Kylie has taken to motherhood.



Jordyn said: "I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it's an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature, so it's nice."