Kylie Jenner Wows in Egyptian Jewellery

Olivier Rousteing has the “Balmain Army,” Alexander Wang has his “Wang Gang” and part-Egyptian jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche is the chief of the “#JA Tribe,” which counts Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shanina Shaik and now Kylie Jenner as its muses as celebrity fans.

Forbes’s youngest self-made billionaire is the latest to rock the Hollywood-based jeweler’s whimsical designs.

This past week, the beauty mogul headed to the Bahamas for a little rest and relaxation. The mother of Stormi made sure to document every day of the tropical vacation on Instagram, which boasted a getaway wardrobe filled with vintage Dior, Chanel and Jean-Paul Gaultier finds paired with striking Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

Taking to the social media platform to document her outfits, Jenner uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a white sweater dress and dripping in the Egyptian jeweler’s handmade adornments. The 22-year-old opted for the brand’s oval mother of pearl ring, a 14-karat rose gold solitaire ring with a hexagonal-cut aquamarine stone. She also donned a stack of the lizzy bracelets, which are also made from 14-karat gold and diamonds.

During the same sun-filled holiday she took with her sister Kendall Jenner, friends and two-year-old daughter Stormi, Jenner was also photographed wearing a coordinating butterfly print vintage Jean-Paul Gaultier skirt and tube top that she elevated with a Jacquie Aiche body chain that is worth a staggering $17,500.

In another photograph, shared with her 164 million Instagram followers, Jenner was seen wearing a pink vintage Chanel velvet minidress paired with a vintage Chanel Lait de Coco clutch and the moonstone necklace from Jacquie Aiche.

Aiche, who was born to an Egyptian father and a Native American mother, launched her eponymous label from her garage in 2008. She has since amassed an impressive celebrity client list that includes the likes of Rihanna, Alessandra Ambrosio and Emily Ratajkowski, whose stylists flock to her Beverly Hills showroom in droves to adorn their clients in her signature diamond-encrusted body chains, finger bracelets and chokers ahead of red carpet events.

The jeweler is also the brainchild behind Chrissy Teigen’s bespoke engagement ring from John Legend.

Her pieces often feature Arab influences like hammered gold, amulets and the evil eye talisman, as well as turquoise, fossils and precious gemstones, which are a nod to her Native American ancestors.