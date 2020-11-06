Kylie Jenner's Instagram Followers Surpass 200 Million

Kylie Jenner on Thursday surpassed 200 million Instagram followers, becoming the first member of the famed family to achieve the social media feat.

The 23-year-old reality TV star, as of Thursday, had the massive total, hitting rarefied air on the social media site.

Other accounts with similarly large followings included the site itself, with 375 million total followers and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with 241 million followers.

Kylie Jenner on Thursday surpassed 200 million Instagram followers, becoming the first member of the famed family to achieve the social media feat.

The 23-year-old reality TV star, as of Thursday, had the massive total, hitting rarefied air on the social media site.

Other accounts with similarly large followings included the site itself, with 375 million total followers and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with 241 million followers.

The rest of the famed family's presence on the site includes Kendall Jenner with 141 million; Khloé Kardashian with 122 million; and Kourtney Kardashian with 103 million.

Kylie's parents also have sizable followings, as Kris Jenner has 37.3 million and Caitlyn Jenner has 10.5 million.



Other notable names include Scott Disick with 24.2 million followers and Kanye West with 4.1 million followers.

Last month, Kris Jenner told WWD that social media 'is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out' when talking about the family's business empire, which encompasses TV, fashion and other industries.

'When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,' she said a month after the family announced their longtime E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians was ending.

She added, 'The world has changed. Now there are so many, the viewer doesn't have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real time.

'The consumer gets to see the products the girls are working on in real time, and they know we're going to get it out the door pretty quickly. The girls want them to be part of the journey to keep them engaged.'