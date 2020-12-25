Kylie Minogue Joins Slew of Stars Celebrating Christmas Eve on Instagram

Kylie Minogue and Claudia Schiffer have joined a slew of stars celebrating Christmas Eve with a slew of Instagram snaps as the UK prepares for a festive season like no other.

The pop princess proved she could be the ultimate gift as she shared a snap in an eye-catching dress emblazoned with an enormous bow.

Meanwhile model Claudia, 50, set pulses racing with her own festive throwback as she donned a racy Santa costume complete with a matching hat.

Kylie looked every inch the festive beauty as she donned the form-fitting white bodysuit with an oversized bow for her glamorous snap.

She penned the caption: '#Lovers ❤️ Sending you and your families SO much love for Christmas.'

Claudia also flaunted her incredible physique in the racy red bikini from her younger modelling days, alongside the German caption: 'Frohe Weihnachten!' which translated to Merry Christmas.

David Beckham was reunited with his four children - Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine - and wife Victoria, as the famous family posed in matching pyjamas, in a snap which was captioned: 'Special moments together as a family. Merry Christmas to everyone.'

Victoria also took to social media to share a video of her family's personalised Christmas Eve boxes, each with matching slippers and stockings.

Frankie Bridge threw herself into Christmas preparations by surprising her two sons Parker, seven, and Carter, five, with festive pyjamas based on their favourite things, which for her eldest child was Mario Kart, and her youngest Bart Simpson.

The Saturdays star also shared a sweet selfie alongside husband Wayne in their matching PJs, as she told fans she'd finished wrapping her presents, and was ready to 'chill' with her family before Santa's arrival.

Kate Ferdinand finally confirmed that she and husband Rio had welcomed their first child, and revealed the tot was called Cree with a sweet snap of the footballer's three children cooing over the tot round the Christmas tree.

Elsewhere Jacqueline Jossa shared a glimpse of her comfy Christmas Eve look with a leopard print blouse and leather leggings while Danielle Lloyd posted a cute snap with her youngest son Ronnie.

It seemed that Danielle's eldest three sons would be celebrating Christmas with their dad Jamie O'Hara, as he also uploaded an image of his children.

MMA star Conor McGregor also announced he was expecting his third child with fiancée Dee Devlin. They're already parents to son Conor Jr, two, and daughter Croia, 23 months.

Fearne Cotton shared a cute snap alongside her daughter Honey, five, writing: 'Sending you love, strength and good vibes this Christmas ❤️ love The Woods.'

Emma Willis enjoyed an evening with husband Matt and their children Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four, who were cosied up on the bed together ready for Santa's arrival.

She wrote: 'Christmas Eve story time sleep over on the floor in our room!! @mattjwillis making up tales that keep them hooked for nights on end, and cliffhangers that make them scream with rage. Merry Christmas everyone, stay safe.'

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, displayed her flawless beauty in a glamorous selfie, writing: 'Santa baby, I'm waiting for you! Merry Christmas Eve everyone...sending you all love.'

Myleene Klass posted an adorable image of her three children Ava, 13, Hero, nine, and son Apollo, 16 months wearing matching red Christmas pyjamas.

Tamara Ecclestone prepared to celebrate her first Christmas with her baby daughter Serena, 12 weeks, as she posted her Christmas family snap with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia, six.

Singer Pixie Lott also shared a cute snap clad in a skintight mustard yellow onsie lined with feathers, as she relaxed in front of the Christmas tree.

She wrote the playful caption: 'When the shops shut earlier than expected and you ran out of time to buy presents, so you quickly get under the tree to tell Oli that you are the gift this Christmas ��‍♀️�� ��✨✨✨ @oliver_cheshire.'

Alesha Dixon shared a glimpse of her fun festive decor, including mince pies and the appropriately-named Santa Claus magazine.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo also shared a glimpse of his cosy family Christmas with a sweet snap alongside his girlfriend Georgiana Rodriguez, his son Cristiano Jr, 10, and three-year-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria, and their daughter Alana Martina, three.

He penned the caption: 'We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness.'

Sir Tom Jones also shared a dapper snap, with the optimistic caption: 'I hope you are still able to enjoy the festive period, stay safe and sound. Here's to brighter days to come! X'

Meanwhile Made In Chelsea's Kimberley Garner tucked into a delicious burger as she continued to enjoy her far-from festive getaway to Barbados

Maya Jama opted to share a fun throwback snap from the previous Christmas, with her figure clad in a plunging blue zipped tracksuit.

Love Island's Maura Higgins opted to share a loved-up snap with her boyfriend Chris Taylor, gushing he was 'all she needed for Christmas.'

She wrote: 'I already have what I want for Christmas... It's you @christophertaylorofficial Merry Christmas Eve to all of my family, friends & followers❤️ My sincere sympathy goes out to those who are spending Xmas alone or have lost a loved one during this time...stay strong.'

This Christmas is already set to be far from the norm for many stars, as large areas of England are placed in the higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Much of London and the South East, including Essex, Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings are already in Tier 4, meaning households are unable to mix during the festive season, and all non-essential business must remain closed.

On Boxing Day areas including Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk. Cambridgeshire, Parts of Essex currently not in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire will enter the highest tier, following a huge increase in COVID-19 cases.