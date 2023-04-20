Kylie says she has not done many plastic surgeries

ALBAWABA - Kylie Jenner: "It's a misconception that I've had so much surgery on my face."

In a new interview with Homme Girls, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner opened up about her insecurities, lips, kids, and facial changes over the years.

Jenner revealed that she had not done as many plastic surgeries as people think, and revealed she got lip fillers.

Kylie Jenner for the cover of HommeGirls pic.twitter.com/jG6kg2dk1l — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) April 18, 2023

The mother of two shared: "I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!"

She then talked about how she was always the most confident person in the room, however, she was always insecure about her lips, so decided to make a change.

Jenner shared: "I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done.vI don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

It took sometime for the Kylie Skin founder to admit to using lip fillers, as back in 2015, when she was 17 years old she shared that had only done temporary lip fillers.

And in 2018, she announced that removed the fillers.

Jenner stated: "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false, they don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."