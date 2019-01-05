Lady Gaga Joins Golden Globes Presenters' List

Lady Gaga. (AFP/File)

Lady Gaga has been added to the list of presenters for the upcoming Golden Globes.

The 32-year-old star has been named among the second wave of presenters - which also includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone - for the awards ceremony on Sunday (01.06.19).

Gaga and Bradley are both also nominated for their performances in 'A Star Is Born', while Emily has been nominated for her performance in 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

Rachel and Emma have been given a nod each for the historical drama movie 'The Favourite'.

Elsewhere, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Steve Carell and Olivia Colman, who is also nominated for 'The Favourite', have been named among the presenters for the upcoming awards show.

Other big-name stars set for presenting duties at The Beverly Hilton hotel include Taron Egerton, Richard Gere, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Maya Rudolph, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, and Gina Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, the original wave of confirmed presenters included Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.

Gary, 60, was crowned Best Actor last year for his outstanding performance as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour', and Saoirse took home Best Actress for 'Lady Bird'.



Chadwick Boseman, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Allison Janney will be tasked with dishing out prizes at the prestigious ceremony, too.

Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain - who has been nominated five times before, winning Best Actress in 2013 for 'Zero Dark Thirty' - will also take on presenting duties.

Sam, 50, is nominated for the Supporting Actor accolade for a second time for his portrayal of George W Bush in 'Vice', after winning the same gong last year for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.