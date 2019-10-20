Lady Gaga Says She is on The Mend After Falling Off Stage

Pop star Lady Gaga said she is on the mend after a fall during a show this week.

"When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok," the 33-year-old singer tweeted Friday, alongside an image of her making the "OK" sign with her fingers.





People.com reported a concertgoer whom Gaga invited on stage Thursday night in Las Vegas was holding her in his arms and lost his footing, dropping her onto her back into the audience below.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winner returned to the stage and finished the performance, reassuring the fan who dropped her that he didn't do anything wrong and she wasn't mad at him.

"We [expletive] love each other so much we fell off the damn stage," she told the crowd. "We fell into each other's arms, Jack! We're like Rose and Jack from the Titanic!"

She got checked out by doctors after the show to make sure no bones were broken.