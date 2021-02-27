Lady Gaga Speaks Harsh Details on Violent Dog Theft

Lady Gaga’s “heart is sick” following the theft of two of her dogs.

The ‘Shallow’ hitmaker has broken her silence following the violent stealing of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustavo this week, when two men shot her dog walker Ryan Fischer in the chest four times before pinching the pooches.

Gaga took to social media to post a heartfelt plea to those who stole her dogs, confirming she is offering $500,000 in exchange for “their safe return”.

The singer will hand the money to the perpetrators of the theft, or if the dogs have already been sold, the reward will be offered to anyone who “unknowingly” bought them.

Alongside a series of photos of her dogs, she wrote on Instagram: “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. (sic)”

The theft occurred in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (02.24.21) night, when 30-year-old Ryan was walking all three of Gaga’s dogs – including third French bulldog Miss Asia – and was attacked by two men.

Ryan was shot in the chest four times and was rushed to hospital, where he is currently said to be in a “stable” condition.

Gaga’s third dog, Miss Asia, fled the scene and was later recovered by police and returned to one of Gaga’s bodyguards.



Meanwhile, Ryan’s family recently sent their thanks to Gaga for showing “nothing but non-stop love and concern” for the dog walker after the horrific incident.

They said: “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”