  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Lady Gaga's New Song Coming This Friday

Lady Gaga's New Song Coming This Friday

Published February 25th, 2020 - 09:47 GMT
Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow" from the film won Best Original Song at the Oscars.
Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow" from the film won Best Original Song at the Oscars.
Highlights
Lady Gaga to release new single 'Stupid Love' on Friday

Lady Gaga announced on Twitter Tuesday she will be releasing a new single, titled "Stupid Love," at midnight on Friday.

A photo of a billboard promoting the single with artwork featuring a pair of pink lips accompanied the announcement.

"Stupid Love" will be the first single released for Gaga's sixth studio album. The pop star last released Joanne in 2016.

The track will be Gaga's first song since 2018's A Star Is Born.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow" from the film won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...