Lady Gaga's New Song Coming This Friday

Lady Gaga announced on Twitter Tuesday she will be releasing a new single, titled "Stupid Love," at midnight on Friday.

A photo of a billboard promoting the single with artwork featuring a pair of pink lips accompanied the announcement.

"Stupid Love" will be the first single released for Gaga's sixth studio album. The pop star last released Joanne in 2016.

The track will be Gaga's first song since 2018's A Star Is Born.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper's song "Shallow" from the film won Best Original Song at the Oscars.