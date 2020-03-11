A Lambo for the Mistress! Is Rihanna's Ex, Billionaire Hassan Jameel, Behind the Lavish Gift Sumayah?

Rihanna who? I'll spend my money on a local romance!
Saudi presenter at Dubai TV Sumayah Al-Shekh shared a video on Snapchat documenting the moment she received a Lamborghini car as a gift from an unknown source.
In the video, a man was heard telling Sumayah that this car is a gift for her but he does not know the source.
Talking to shocked Sumaya, the man was saying "I swear it's your car. This is a gift for you, addressed to your name, a car for you".
Sumayah asked the man: "Where did it come from? how? what's the deal?" And the man responded "I don't know", noting that Lamborghini 2020 is worth 346,391 US dollars.
تتلقى هدية من مصدر مجهول عبارة عن سيارة من نوع لمبرجيني ٢٠٢٠ السيارة تقدر قيمتها بأكثر من مليون و٣٠٠ ريال سعودي . . . . . #فن #اخبار_الفنانين #اخبار_الفن #الكويت #السعودية #عمان #قطر #الامارات #البحرين #احلام #فديوهات #لبنان #سناب #مصر #فنانات #صابرين_كمال #مشاهير #فنون #نجوم #اخبار #اخبار_المشاهير #المغرب #تونس #مصر #الجزائر #العراق #sabreen_kamal
Later, Al-Shekh posted a picture on Instagram next to her new car, captioning the shot: "A gift that was really a surprise I didn't expect. Thank you".
It's been reported that Hassan Jameel is dating Sumaya Al-Shekh without any confirmation from both sides.
