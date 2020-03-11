A Lambo for the Mistress! Is Rihanna's Ex, Billionaire Hassan Jameel, Behind the Lavish Gift Sumayah?

Rihanna who? I'll spend my money on a local romance!

Saudi presenter at Dubai TV Sumayah Al-Shekh shared a video on Snapchat documenting the moment she received a Lamborghini car as a gift from an unknown source.

In the video, a man was heard telling Sumayah that this car is a gift for her but he does not know the source.

Talking to shocked Sumaya, the man was saying "I swear it's your car. This is a gift for you, addressed to your name, a car for you".

Sumayah asked the man: "Where did it come from? how? what's the deal?" And the man responded "I don't know", noting that Lamborghini 2020 is worth 346,391 US dollars.

Later, Al-Shekh posted a picture on Instagram next to her new car, captioning the shot: "A gift that was really a surprise I didn't expect. Thank you".

It's been reported that Hassan Jameel is dating Sumaya Al-Shekh without any confirmation from both sides.