A Lambo for the Mistress! Is Rihanna's Ex, Billionaire Hassan Jameel, Behind the Lavish Gift Sumayah?

Published March 11th, 2020 - 09:15 GMT
In the video, a man heard telling Sumayah that she was gifted this car from a source that he doesn't know (source: @star_casablanca & @sumayahalshek Instagram)
Rihanna who? I'll spend my money on a local romance!

Saudi presenter at Dubai TV Sumayah Al-Shekh shared a video on Snapchat documenting the moment she received a Lamborghini car as a gift from an unknown source.

In the video, a man was heard telling Sumayah that this car is a gift for her but he does not know the source. 

Talking to shocked Sumaya, the man was saying "I swear it's your car. This is a gift for you, addressed to your name, a car for you".

Sumayah asked the man: "Where did it come from? how? what's the deal?" And the man responded "I don't know", noting that Lamborghini 2020 is worth 346,391 US dollars.

Later, Al-Shekh posted a picture on Instagram next to her new car, captioning the shot: "A gift that was really a surprise I didn't expect. Thank you".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A gift that was really a surprise I didn't expect. Thank you 🌹❤️❤️

A post shared by SUMAYAH 🌼 (@sumayahalshek) on

It's been reported that Hassan Jameel is dating Sumaya Al-Shekh without any confirmation from both sides.

‘He Found Love!' Hassan Jameel Allegedly Dating This Arab Lady After Calling It off With Rihanna

