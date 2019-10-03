Lana Del Ray to Perform in Abu Dhabi on November 30th

The first live show of the Yasalam line-up will see US DJ Marshmello rocking the crowd at the du Arena, Yas Island, on Nov. 28, while the Nov. 30 show will see a performance by US singer and songwriter Lana Del Ray.





Already on this year’s bill are rapper Travis Scott, set to headline on Nov. 29, and The Killers, who will take to the stage on Dec. 1.

As famous for rocking dancefloors around the globe as for wearing his trademark helmet, Marshmello is one of the world’s biggest producers/DJs, with a more than two billion streams on Spotify alone and more than 40 million monthly listeners tuning in on the online music platform.

For her part, Lana Del Rey bring her unique brand of highly-stylized, romantic and energized song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time.

Her sophomore release, 2014’s “Ultraviolence” launched the global hit single West Coast and earned her two Grammy nominations. Fans can expect the singer’s show at du Arena to feature a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album, released this August.