Lana Del Rey Buys Her Grammys Dress From The Mall

Published January 29th, 2020 - 07:42 GMT
The singer attended Sunday night’s ceremony in a dress she purchased at the mall

US singer and songwriter Lana Del Ray just proved to the world that she can pull off anything on the Grammys’ red-carpet, even a dress from a mall.

The star, who was nominated for Album and Song of the Year, wore a full-length grey gown covered in sequins and decorated with beaded fringe. 

Del Rey accessorized her look with a classic updo and a simple go-to makeup look with a cutting-edge winged eyeliner. 

“So, I actually had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall, and I saw this, and I loved it,” the 34-year-old talent said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This is a last-minute dress.”

Aside from the small adjustment at the waist, the glittering gown – designed by New-York based Aidan Mattox– was off-the-rack. Those who wish to take a style cue from the hitmaker can find the dress—now on sale— online.

Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

