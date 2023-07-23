Lana Del Rey quits singing for waitressing

ALBAWABA - Lana Del Rey was spotted working as a waitress, did she quit singing?

Singer Lana Del Rey was seen working at a waffle house in Alabama serving table, and fans wondered if the Summer Time Sadness singer decided to retire from making music.

The 38-year-old musician was seen Thursday pouring coffee to customers at a Waffle House branch while she was wearing a full waitress uniform with the name tag that reads "Lana" and a pair of shorts.

The singer managed to find the time to take pictures with her fans and customers, and also her manager at the breakfast joint.

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/7V5av4OFrs July 20, 2023



No explanation has been given on why Del Rey was working at Waffle House, a source shared: "She was there, wearing a uniform and everything. It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice.”

Another source shared: "It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us. Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording."

Social media was filled with questions about why the singer was serving tables.