Lana Del Rey Sings Hits From Her Latest Album in Abu Dhabi

US crooner Lana Del Rey hit the stage at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday night and she made one fan who flew all the way from Saudi Arabia very happy.





Before the Grammy-nominated artist took to the stage, the crowd was entertained by US-Syrian DJ Tala Samman who got the audience in the mood.

Then, Rey brought her unique brand of highly-stylized, romantic and energized song writing to the UAE capital for the very first time.

She sang a mix of hits and tracks from her latest album, released this August, including “Summertime Sadness,” “Born To Die,” “Blue Jeans” and “Video Games.”

Rey, who wore a brocade dress by fashion label Zimmermann, even took time to serenade members of the excited audience — she paid special attention to a fan who claims to have flown all the way from Saudi Arabia.

The young woman held a poster that read, “I came from Saudi Arabia just to meet you. Please make my dreams come true and give me attention. I love you so much.”

Rey was spotted hopping off stage to speak to the eager fan.

Earlier in the day, Rey was spotted in the Paddock of Yas Marina Circuit enjoying the races.