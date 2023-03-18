Lance Reddick dies hours after posting images

ALBAWABA - The Wire actor, Lance Reddick died Friday at the age of 60.

American actor Lance Reddick who is also known for starring in John Wick died on Friday at 9:30 AM, the cause of death is yet to be determined, but some sources claim it's a "natural" death.

The actor was found dead in his Studio City home in Los Angeles, California.

Just hours before his passing, Reddick shared a series of pictures to his Instagram account where he appeared to be spending time with his dogs, he wrote: "On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs."

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddic, daughter Yvonne Nicole Redick and son Christopher Reddick.