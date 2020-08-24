Larry King Confirms The Death of His Two Adult Children

Television personality and author Larry King has confirmed the recent deaths of two of his adult children.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King," Larry King, 86, wrote on Facebook Saturday.

"Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer. Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

Andy was 65 and Chaia was 51.

Chaia was Larry King's daughter with his ex-wife, Alene Akins. While he was married to Akins, he adopted Andy, Akins' son from a previous relationship.

Larry King -- who is also the father of Larry Jr., Cannon and Chance King -- suffered a near-fatal stroke in March 2019.

He also in the midst of a divorce from Shawn King, his wife of 21 years late last year.

"It's been a rough year," King said in February. "And I don't have any idea of what 2020 is going to be like. But I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive -- and hopeful."

King has been married eight times to seven women. He was married to and divorced from Akins twice.