Late Tom Parker Reveals His Medical Bills Were Paid by Ed Sheeran

It was revealed that Ed Sheeran offered to help out late singer Tom Parker with his medical bills amid being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

In October 2020, Parker shared with his fans and followers that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, Parker ended up losing the fight with the horrible disease, and lost his life at the age of 33, after 18 months of fighting.

Before Parker's passing, he worked on his autobiography, 'Hope' where he revealed that Sheeran helped pay some of the medical bills while undergoing treatment for cancer.

"Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help," Parker writes in excerpts from the book.

In the book, Parker calls Sheeran "a very special man", adding that the singer will "probably be mad" that he's revealing how he "helped out" with his medical bills when Parker was seeking other treatment options alongside private immunotherapy.

"He didn’t need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support. It meant the world," Parker writes.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran was among more than 35 musicians who supported this month’s Teenage Cancer Trust auction. The artists donated items for the charity’s Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which started on April 29 and ended on May 12. Sheeran donated some rare guitar plectrums to the charity.