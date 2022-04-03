'The Wanted' Singer Tom Parker Loses a Battle With Cancer at The Age of 33

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The Devastating news was announced by the British boyband's official Instagram page where they posted a picture of Parker, with a lengthy post, ' Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.''

'Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022''

Parker previously announced he was battling stage 4 brain cancer in October 2020, Tom shared a picture of his child and wife Kelsey Hardwick, ''Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.'' he said.

The singer continued: 'We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.''

He ended the statement asking for positive thoughts from his followers stating: ''We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx''

Also announcing the news of the singer's death was tom's wife Kelsey, the mother of two posted a black and white picture of her late husband and another colorful and happy picture of her, Tom and their two children, Kelsey wrote: 't is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you''

Hardwick then posted another picture with Tom, ''Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now. We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity. We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ❤️ In loving memory of my husband Tom Parker'' she wrote.

The couple married in 2018 and had a daughter, Aurelia Rose, and a son, Bodhi.

Parker's bandmates took to their social media platforms to mourn the death of their loving brother, and friend.