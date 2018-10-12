Lauren Goodger Wants to Join Celebrity Porn App

Lauren Goodger (Twitter)

She recently revealed she want to join celebrity porn app, Only Fans, in a bid to raise more cash amid fresh financial woes.

And Lauren Goodger gave her followers a glimpse of what they can expect as she left nothing to the imagination in a sheer jumpsuit at the Elbrook Cash & Carry charity gala dinner, in aid of support of the British Asian Trust, at Chak89 restaurant in London on Thursday night.

The former TOWIE star, 32, made sure she flaunted her peachy posterior in the almost see-through champagne-coloured item of clothing as she attended the reality star-studded event.

Lauren wore matching coloured underwear under the skimpy item of clothing as she accessorised the daring look with a gold and white fabric quilted Chanel handbag.

The reality star styled her brunette locks into a blow-dried hairdo, as she added a slick of glamorous make-up, which included a dark lipstick.

Lauren knew how to work her best angles as she posed up a storm and showed off her pert posterior.

The Dancing On Ice star's appearance comes after she revealed she wants to join celebrity porn app, Only Fans, in a bid to raise more cash.

It comes as little surprise, as her company, LRG Marketing, has been struck off, while all her other companies have either been dissolved or are very close to being shut down as she is not making money from them.

Lauren does earn an income from promotional work on her social media and she has affiliations with brands such as Pink Casino and So Monroe.

She's also been picking her fans' brains on Instagram, using the 'Ask Me' feature, about what she should do as her next career move.

One fan said 'Wish you had an OnlyFans account (or similar) to see you more,' to which she responded with: 'I am doing that very soon.'

CBB's Chloe Khan and Love Island's Katie Salmon are among those who appear on the app so far.

Also attending the Chak89 restaurant event were the likes of James Lock and his girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou.

The couple looked more loved-up than ever after the brunette beauty, 24, took some time out from TOWIE after bravely revealing her battle with depression.

Yazmin looked sensational in a plunging black blazer dress, with flared sleeves, she accessorised the item of clothing with black Louboutin heels and a Chanel brooch.

Meanwhile, her beau, James, 31, looked handsome in a grey suit with a black t-shirt at the reality star-studded bash.

Also attending the event was Marnie Simpson who looked almost unrecognisable as she showed off a dramatic hair transformation.

The former Geordie Shore star, 26. who recently had 3D-Lipo, put on an eye-popping display in a plunging zip-up brown velvet jumpsuit as she made her way to the restaurant event with boyfriend, Casey Johnson.

Marnie styled her usually straight and sleek raven locks into a tight-curled perm, which she swept to one side.

The Celebrity Big Brother star added a slick of glamorous make-up, which included false eyelashes and metallic eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Marnie's boyfriend, Casey, cut a more casual figure in a patterned short-sleeved t-shirt and black ripped jeans.

Also at the London bash was the reality star's cousin and former Geordie Shore co-star, Sophie Kasaei.

Sophie showed off her toned curves in a plunging black and white lace dress, with corset detailing on the waist.

She styled her raven locks into a sleek high ponytail, as she added a face of party-ready make-up.

Sophie looked happier than ever as she attended the event with her handsome new man Jay Bigz, with the two sharing a smooch.

Joining his TOWIE co-stars was the ITVBe show's veteran, Pete Wicks, who looked effortlessly stylish.

The reality star, 29, looked dapper in a pair of black trousers and a matching coloured t-shirt.

He layered the ensemble with a grey chequered suit jacket and Gucci loafers.

Pete styled his signature brunette curly locks into a loose hairdo, as he posed up a storm at the event.

Looking effortlessly chic at the Elbrook Cash & Carry charity gala dinner was Melanie C who cut a casual figure.

The Spice Girls star, 44, wore a pair of black trousers, a patterned t-shirt, leather jacket and and black Nike trainers.

Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey and Ellie Jones also attended the Thursday night event.

Cara looked every inch the yummy mummy as she joined her fiancé Nathan at the gala.

The Love Island 2016 winner, 28, looked elegant in a white quilted mini skirt and matching blazer combination.

She also wore a black and white shirt, as well as nude heels, to complete her look.

Cara styled her brunette locks into a glossy voluminous curly hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Meanwhile Nathan cut a more casual figure in blue skinny jeans, a dark shirt and white t-shirt.

Ellie oozed Hollywood glamour in a black off-the-shoulder dress, which she teamed with a quilted clutch bag and red heels.

Nadia Essex, who recently resigned from Celebs Go Dating after reports of Twitter trolling emerged, was also in attendance.

The love guru, 36, wore a black fringed halterneck dress as she greeted pal Pete Wicks at the gala.