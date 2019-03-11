Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Tie The Knot

The Couple began dating in 2017 (Source: leamichele / Instagram )

Singer-actress Lea Michele and AYR clothing company president Zandy Reich exchanged wedding vows in Northern California Saturday night.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the newlyweds told People.com. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

UsMagazine.com said Glee, Scream Queens and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy officiated at the service.

Among the guests were Michele's former co-stars Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff.

The longtime friends, who began dating in 2017, announced their engagement in April.

Michele's former boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith died of a heroin overdose in 2013. He was 2013.