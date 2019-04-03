Lea Michele to Star in 'The Little Mermaid'

Michele will play the mermaid Ariel (Source: leamichele / Instagram )

Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein will star in an adaptation of The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl.

Playbill confirmed Monday the 32-year-old actress and 64-year-old actor will lead the cast of The Little Mermaid: An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert experience in May.





Michele will play the mermaid Ariel, with Fierstein as the sorceress Ursula.



The production co-stars Peter Gallagher as King Triton, Leo Gallo as Prince Eric, Ken Page as Sebastian and Cheech Marin as Chef Louis.

Michele and the cast will perform songs from The Little Mermaid while backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Composer Alan Menken, who scored the Disney film, will appear as a special guest.

The Hollywood Reporter said the Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into the "Hollywood Fish Bowl Dive-In Theater." The experience will include the the 1938 Silly Symphony cartoon Merbabies played to a live original score from Emily Bear.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale Friday. The venue previously put on a live-to-film rendition in 2016.

Michele is best known for playing Rachel Berry in the Fox series Glee. She shared a photo of herself wearing a mermaid tail costume Monday on Twitter.

"It's all happening!" the actress wrote.