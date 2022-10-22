LEAKED!! House of The Dragon Finale

The anticipated final episode of the game of thrones prequel House of The Dragon has been leaked online.

HBO is trying their best to take control of the situation although preliminary reports have been unable to determine how the leak actually happened but we speculate the leak was made from inside HBO.

The leaked final episode clocked in at 56 minutes however the official duration of the final episode is over 60 minutes meaning the official episode in theory should have seven more minuets SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1 EPISODE 9 In the last episode, we saw the unfolding of the king’s Hand’s secret plan to overthrow Rhaenyra’s true claim for the throne.

With no sighting of Princess Rhaenyra or Prince Daemon, it is still unsure how will they react to the news of the crowning of King Egon the first-born son of King Viserys I.

However, the escape of Princess Rhaenys will be the spark to ignite the events in the upcoming episode. I believe that the next episode will set the pace for the future of the series, and I am sure that we will see how the show-runners will learn from the mistakes of this season after the negative criticism they received on their casting choices during the time jumps as they have provided the internet community with endless meme materials.

Hopefully in future seasons they will cut down on the time jumps and we will definitely see more of what we all came to see DRAGONS.. Are you going to watch the leaked episode or wait until the official release tomorrow?

Written by Munir Abumuhor