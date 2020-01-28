  1. Home
Leaked Image Raises Concerns.. Sherine Crying and Husband Hossam Habib Comforting Her at the Airport!

Published January 28th, 2020 - 08:35 GMT
Others expected that Sherine is going through some crisis
A new picture of Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab sitting on a chair crying and hiding her face with her hands went viral, while her husband, singer Hossam Habib, appeared next to her in an attempt to comfort her.

Sherine fans circulated the picture wondering about the reason of her grief, especially since she hadn't shared any devastating news recently. 

Others figured that Sherine might be going through some crisis she had not yet announced.

Hossam had announced earlier that his wife Sherine would soon return to social media, after closing her accounts for a while.

