Leaked Sex Image of Burak Özçivit.. How Did His Wife Fahriye Evcen React?

A Turkish social media page, which criticizes celebrities, leaked a picture of a sexual scene played by Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, at the beginning of his acting career 12 years ago, reported Aljaras.

However, censorship and control deleted the scene without revealing any more details or the identity of the actress who was with him. But according to that page, it turned out she was a Swiss extra actress.

Burak's wife Fahriye, who was annoyed by the circulation of her husband's shot, said: "You speak as if he committed a crime or filmed a porn movie, the picture is cropped and from one of his early projects."

She added: "We have nothing to be ashamed of, and Burak's fans respect him and understand that he is one of those who refuse to film vulgar clips."

Evcen continued: "I expect that the timing of publishing this shot is simultaneous to the success of Burak's recent series Othman The Founder. I guess it is the price of success".